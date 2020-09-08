Theresa Askew Charleston - Mrs. Theresa Williams Askew, 78, of Charleston, South Carolina and wife of the late Randolph Oliver Askew, passed away Monday, September 07, 2020. She is survived by her loving children: Sharon Askew-Slocomb, Royce M. Askew, and LeAnder Askew; grandchildren: Kamilah L. Brown, Terika S. Slocomb, and Alana P. Askew; great-grandson, Manuel Brown, Jr.; siblings, Susan Miller and Elizabeth Coker and a host of other loving relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Walter and Marie Williams; siblings: Buddy Williams, Louis M. Williams, Rudolph Williams, Joyce Jones, and John Joseph Williams. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.palmettomortuary.com
