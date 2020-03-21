|
|
Theresa Grace Habermann Charleston - Theresa Grace Habermann, 36, of Charleston, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Thursday, March 19, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel. Theresa was born November 28, 1983 in Charleston, South Carolina, daughter of George L. Habermann and Delma Jefferson Habermann. She was a food and beverage waitress. She is survived by her parents, son, Jayden Bailey of Summerville, SC and brother, George Justin Habermann of Charleston, SC; sister, Amy Stanfield and brother, Marty Gipe. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 22, 2020