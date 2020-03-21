Home

J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
Service
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
1:00 PM
Live Oak Memorial Gardens
3093 Ashley River Road
Charleston, SC
View Map
Service
Private
Interment
To be announced at a later date
Live Oak Memorial Gardens
View Map
Theresa Grace Habermann Charleston - Theresa Grace Habermann, 36, of Charleston, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Thursday, March 19, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel. Theresa was born November 28, 1983 in Charleston, South Carolina, daughter of George L. Habermann and Delma Jefferson Habermann. She was a food and beverage waitress. She is survived by her parents, son, Jayden Bailey of Summerville, SC and brother, George Justin Habermann of Charleston, SC; sister, Amy Stanfield and brother, Marty Gipe. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 22, 2020
