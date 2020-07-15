Theresa Sheppard N. Charleston - Mrs Theresa Sheppard passed away on July 15, 2020. She was the mother of Catherine, Nathaniel, Dale Rouse and Sharon Robinson, sister of Constance Simmons, Julius Robinson, Emily Moore, Donald Scott, Timothy Scott and Mary Robinson, a host of grandchildren, other relatives and friends. She resided in N. Chas, SC. The funeral notices will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by NORTH AREA FUNERAL HOME, 4784 Gaynor Ave, N. Chas, SC, telephone 843 744-7511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston