Theresa Ward Penninger James Island - Theresa Ward Penninger, 91, of James Island, wife of the late Walter F Penninger III (Boots), of McClellanville SC, entered into eternal rest on June 15, 2020. Theresa is survived by her daughter, Gloria P Welch and husband, Pat; her two sons, Walter F. Penninger IV (Dub) and wife, Tina; and Thomas W Penninger and wife, Kristy; 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by three sisters, Herma OBrian, Thedra Robison, Pat Richards; her sister-in-law, Avon Leviner; and countless nieces and nephews. Visitation with the family will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Bethany United Methodist Church followed by a Memorial Service to be held at 2:00 pm in the Church, 1853 Maybank Hwy., Charleston, SC 29412. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Theresa`s memory may be sent to Bethany Church. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McALISTER-SMITH FUNERAL & CREMATION, James Island, 347 Folly Road, Charleston, SC 29412, (843) 614-8494. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.