Theresa Ward Penninger
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Theresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theresa Ward Penninger James Island - Theresa Ward Penninger, 91, of James Island, wife of the late Walter F Penninger III (Boots), of McClellanville SC, entered into eternal rest on June 15, 2020. Theresa is survived by her daughter, Gloria P Welch and husband, Pat; her two sons, Walter F. Penninger IV (Dub) and wife, Tina; and Thomas W Penninger and wife, Kristy; 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by three sisters, Herma OBrian, Thedra Robison, Pat Richards; her sister-in-law, Avon Leviner; and countless nieces and nephews. Visitation with the family will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Bethany United Methodist Church followed by a Memorial Service to be held at 2:00 pm in the Church, 1853 Maybank Hwy., Charleston, SC 29412. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Theresa`s memory may be sent to Bethany Church. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McALISTER-SMITH FUNERAL & CREMATION, James Island, 347 Folly Road, Charleston, SC 29412, (843) 614-8494. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Visitation
01:00 PM
Bethany United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
JUN
25
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Bethany United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mcalister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - James Island Location
347 Folly Rd
Charleston, SC 29412
(843) 614-8494
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved