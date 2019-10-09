|
Thomas A. Cieri, Sr. N. Charleston - Thomas A. Cieri, Sr. passed away on October 4, 2019 at age 74 at the Roper Hospice Center in Mt. Pleasant, SC. Tom was born June 6, 1945 and was raised in Elmira, New York. In 1990 he relocated his family to Charleston, SC. Tom was the son of Antoinette Salina Cieri and William R. Cieri, of Pine City, NY, who both preceded him in death. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife of 53 years Lauretta (Laurie) Hollenbeck Cieri of Charleston, his beautiful daughter Tracy Marsh of Greenville, SC, his wonderful son Thomas A. Cieri Jr. of Ladson, SC, 3 grandchildren, Ryan T. Marsh, Jordan P. Marsh and Lindsay M. Marsh all of Charleston, SC. Tom is also survived by his brother Richard Cieri of Weedsport, NY, his brother-in-law William (Bill) Hollenbeck and wife Mary (Punky) of Englewood, Fla., Sister-in-law Sheila Hollenbeck, Pine City, NY and numerous close nieces and nephews who he loved dearly. Tom was a 1964 Varsity letterman graduate of Notre Dame High School in Elmira, NY. He loved football but played various other sports during his high school years at Notre Dame. Tom never forgot his high school friends, he kept in touch with many and spoke often of others. Tom served in the US Navy from 1964-1968 during the Viet Nam era. He was stationed at NAF Johnsville in Warminster, PA. Upon his Honorable Navy discharge, he was employed at United Parcel Service, in Horseheads, NY for 18 years as a courier and in management. Upon leaving UPS he was employed by Federal Express in Horseheads, NY as a manger of that station and eventually transferred to FedEx in Charleston. He retired from Fed Ex and went on to work at the Medical University of South Carolina in the Heart and Cath Lab as a PIXIS coordinator. Tom's final employment was with the James A. Dyal Funeral Home in Summerville, SC. Tom enjoyed golfing, his NY Giants, shooting pool and Radio-controlled airplanes. He was an avid aviator, private pilot and was especially proud of owning his own CESSNA 150 airplane. If Tom's feet were not on the ground, he was in the air flying his plane. Tom was a one-in-a-million good guy. He worshiped his wife and family, always had a smile and loved life!! There will be calling hours at the James A. Dyal Funeral Home, 303 S. Main Street, Summerville, SC on Saturday October 12, 2019 from 1 o'clock to 3 o'clock. A Catholic mass in the Dyal chapel at 3 o'clock. Funeral arrangements for Elmira, NY are presently incomplete. The Cieri family would like to express their sincere appreciation for the excellent care Tom received from the doctors, nurses and from Roper Hospice Comfort Care Center. In lieu of flowers donations are welcomed at the ALS Foundation. To my Tom: Heroes get remembered but legends never die.....xox.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 10, 2019