|
|
Thomas A. Henry, Jr. Summerville - Thomas "Tommy" Arnold Henry Jr., 32, of Summerville, South Carolina, passed away on December 14, 2019, in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family. Tommy was born on March 23, 1987, in North Charleston, South Carolina. He is the son of Thomas and Jill Henry. Tommy was employed by Dorchester District 2 and had a love and passion for teaching kids and mentoring young men in the art of becoming a gentleman in his B.A.M club. In addition to spending time with his family, he enjoyed running, fishing, Gamecock football, and traveling to new places. His courageous battle with cancer inspired all who knew him as he chose to find joy in each day throughout this journey. In addition to his parents, Tommy is survived by his wife, Brittany Dunsford Henry and son, Robert "Beau" Thomas Henry; sister Elizabeth Henry, and grandmother Patsy Ilderton. He is predeceased by maternal grandparents Jack and Ellen Bailey, paternal grandparents Ben Henry and Patsy Gardner, uncle John C. Richardson, and father-in-law Robert "Bobby" Dunsford. Visitation will be Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Parks Funeral Home from 4 - 7 pm. A celebration of life will be held at 3 pm at Bethany United Methodist Church on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Burial will follow immediately after at Dorchester Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the Boon Project of Charleston, which provides support to young adults with cancer and their families in the Lowcountry area, The Boon Project, 149 Fall Creek Blvd, Summerville, SC 29483. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 17, 2019