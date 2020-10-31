1/
Thomas Ackerman Blocker Jr.
Thomas Ackerman Blocker, Jr. Goose Creek - Thomas Ackerman Blocker, Jr., of Goose Creek, SC, died Tuesday October 27, 2020.Thomas was born January 21, 1935 in Charleston, SC, son of the late Thomas Ackerman Blocker, Sr. and Jessie W. Blocker. He was a 2nd Lieutenant in the Army Reserve. He was the CEO and President of Mictronics Inc. and co-owner of Dolphin Cove Marina. He is survived by his wife, Harriett S. Blocker son, Daniel Andrew Blocker(Mayra) of Charleston, SC step-daughter, Donna J. Abney of Goose Creek, SC sister, Annette Garvin of Wagner, SC and brother, Jefferson Albert Blocker (Charlene) of Florida. He had 7 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren and was preceded in death by his son, Timothy W. Blocker and step-son, Donald H. Abney. A Visitation will be held at Carolina Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremation on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 from 12:00pm until 1:00pm. A funeral service will follow immediately in the funeral home chapel. Interment Carolina Memorial Gardens, 7113 Rivers Ave., North Charleston, SC 29406. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
