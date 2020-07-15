1/
Thomas Allan Farrell Sr.
Thomas Allan Farrell, Sr. COLUMBIA, SC - Thomas Allan Farrell, Sr., 79 years old, went peacefully to be with our Lord surrounded by his family on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer. Tom was born in Charleston, SC, to Joseph A. and Vivian E. Farrell. He is survived by his wife, Helen E. Farrell, 2 children and 3 grandchildren. Arrangements are under the direction of South Carolina Cremation Society. You can view his full obituary at www.southcarolinacremation.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

