Thomas Allen Strock III


1968 - 2020
Thomas Allen Strock III Obituary
Thomas Allen Strock III Charleston - Thomas (Trey) Allen Strock III, 51, of Charleston, South Carolina, partner of Thomas James Sheppard V, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, March 18, 2020. His services will be at Mepkin Abbey at a later date. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Trey was born August 17, 1968 in Savannah, Georgia, son of Thomas Allen Strock, Jr. and Brenda Joiner Strock . He was a graduate of Georgia Southern University. Trey was the was President of Strock Enterprises Design and Remodel, LLC. He was also a member of the Executive Associates of greater Charleston. He is survived by his parents, Thomas and Brenda Strock, of Charleston, SC; his partner, Thomas James Sheppard V, of Charleston, SC; one sister, Melissa S. Gordon (Seth) of Atlanta, GA; and two nieces, Harper Gordon and Margot Gordon, both of Atlanta, GA. Memorials may be made to Charleston Chapter of the , 5900 Core Ave, Ste. 504 , North Charleston, SC 29406 or Crescent Hospice, 4401 Belle Oaks Dr. Suite 105, North Charleston, SC 29405. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 19, 2020
