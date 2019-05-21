Thomas Anthony Washington, Sr. LADSON - Entered into eternal rest on the evening of Monday, May 20, 2019. Mr. Thomas Anthony Washington, Sr. residence, 3785 Ladson Road, Ladson, SC 29456. He was the beloved father of Mr. Thomas Anthony Washington, Jr. (Tony), and Ms. April Marie Washington , son of the late Mr. Thomas Graham and Mrs. Rosalie Washington Graham, brother of Mr. Lloyd Washington and Elaine Washington. Our loved one is in Gods Care and his arrangements will be announced by North Area Funeral Home, INC. 4784 Gaynor Ave. North Charleston, S.C. Phone (843)744-7511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 22, 2019