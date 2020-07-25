Thomas Barton Brown Charleston - Thomas Barton 'Buddy' Brown, 93, of James Island, SC died of natural causes on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. A Memorial Service will be announced by his nephew, The Honorable Timothy L. Brown, in the future. Online condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com
. Buddy was born June 22, 1927, in Charleston, SC. He was a son of Dr. William Wilson and Annabelle Davis Brown. Buddy was a graduate of Porter-Gaud. He joined the Marines at 15 years of age, but had to leave because he was too young. He then served in World War II in the Pacific Theater in the United States Navy, joining the service at the age of 16. After the war, he became an electrician in the construction industry. Buddy was a member of the Orange Lodge of the Free Masons, The Scottish Rite and the Omar Shrine. Buddy enjoyed a long and lengthy marriage to Lorena Brown, who preceded him in death. He is survived by his sister, Betty Woods and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Shriners Hospital for Children
950 W Faris Rd, Greenville, SC 29605.
