Thomas Bradford Hovermale
1993 - 2020
Thomas Bradford Hovermale Mt. Pleasant - Thomas Bradford Hovermale, 26, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, June 23, 2020. A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 in Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Thomas was born September 9, 1993 in Charleston, South Carolina, son of Jon Craig Hovermale and Susan Truett Hovermale. He received a Bachelors degree from Clemson University and an MBA from The Citadel. He worked as a Financial Analyst with BP Cooper River Chemical Plant. He is survived by his parents, Jon and Susan Hovermale of Mt. Pleasant, SC; brother, Jon Stuart Hovermale of Mt. Pleasant, SC; aunts, Margaret Truett Surber (Dennis) of Yulee, FL and Almeita Hovermale of Manning, SC; uncle, Bruce Bradford Hovermale (Katie) of Sunset Beach, NC. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Earle and Eugenia Bonnett Truett and paternal grandparents, Stuart J. and Jane Bradford Hovermale. Memorials may be made to Gideons International P. O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN, 37214-0800. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Graveside service
Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 881-9293
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
June 24, 2020
So sorry. Keeping you and your family in our prayers.
Rachel and Don Drose
Friend
June 24, 2020
To The Hovermale Family,
We are all truly heartbroken over this. Words just can't express the shock and sadness over yours and our loss. I'm happy to say I did get the opportunity to work with Thomas from time to time here at BP. You had every reason to be Very Proud. Please accept My Condolences. May the Good Lord bring you strength and comfort during this difficult time.
kenneth ostrander
Friend
June 24, 2020
I will always remember Thomas as a great friend, great personality and very smart, We won the trivia night because he knew the 95% of answers, he taught me about the habanero sauce at agaves restaurant, he loved spicy food, he sweated but he never quit to his favorites sauces, he was very talkative, had great jokes, I am glad to had him as a friend and will always remember him.
isabel bustos
Friend
