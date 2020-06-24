Thomas Bradford Hovermale Mt. Pleasant - Thomas Bradford Hovermale, 26, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, June 23, 2020. A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 in Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Thomas was born September 9, 1993 in Charleston, South Carolina, son of Jon Craig Hovermale and Susan Truett Hovermale. He received a Bachelors degree from Clemson University and an MBA from The Citadel. He worked as a Financial Analyst with BP Cooper River Chemical Plant. He is survived by his parents, Jon and Susan Hovermale of Mt. Pleasant, SC; brother, Jon Stuart Hovermale of Mt. Pleasant, SC; aunts, Margaret Truett Surber (Dennis) of Yulee, FL and Almeita Hovermale of Manning, SC; uncle, Bruce Bradford Hovermale (Katie) of Sunset Beach, NC. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Earle and Eugenia Bonnett Truett and paternal grandparents, Stuart J. and Jane Bradford Hovermale. Memorials may be made to Gideons International P. O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN, 37214-0800. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.