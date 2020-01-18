Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
3:00 PM
Live Oak Memorial Gardens
3093 Ashley River Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Clement
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Bryan Clement

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Bryan Clement Obituary
Thomas Bryan Clement Charleston - Charleston -Thomas Bryan Clement, 72, of Charleston, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Thursday, January 16, 2020. The family will receive friends Monday, January 20, 2020, in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. His funeral service will be held Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at the graveside in Live Oak Memorial Gardens, 3093 Ashley River Road, at 3:00 p.m. Tom was born January 30, 1947, in Charleston, South Carolina, son of the late Philip M. Clement, Jr., and Elizabeth Nelson Clement. He was a career executive in the transportation industry having served as former Vice President with Infinger Transportation and a former transportation manager with Southern Bulk Haulers and Horizon Tank Lines. He is survived by his daughter, Laura Clement Disque (Brad) of Decatur, GA; son, Philip M. Clement III (Dannielle) of Wadmalaw Island, SC; sister, Catherine Porter of Forest City, NC; grandchildren, Morgan Clement, Hunter Clement and Caroline Disque. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The French Huguenot Church, 136 Church St., Charleston, SC 29401 . A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -