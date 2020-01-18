|
|
Thomas Bryan Clement Charleston - Charleston -Thomas Bryan Clement, 72, of Charleston, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Thursday, January 16, 2020. The family will receive friends Monday, January 20, 2020, in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. His funeral service will be held Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at the graveside in Live Oak Memorial Gardens, 3093 Ashley River Road, at 3:00 p.m. Tom was born January 30, 1947, in Charleston, South Carolina, son of the late Philip M. Clement, Jr., and Elizabeth Nelson Clement. He was a career executive in the transportation industry having served as former Vice President with Infinger Transportation and a former transportation manager with Southern Bulk Haulers and Horizon Tank Lines. He is survived by his daughter, Laura Clement Disque (Brad) of Decatur, GA; son, Philip M. Clement III (Dannielle) of Wadmalaw Island, SC; sister, Catherine Porter of Forest City, NC; grandchildren, Morgan Clement, Hunter Clement and Caroline Disque. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The French Huguenot Church, 136 Church St., Charleston, SC 29401 . A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 19, 2020