J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
3:00 PM
Live Oak Memorial Gardens
3093 Ashley River Road
Thomas Bryan Clement


1947 - 2020
Thomas Bryan Clement Obituary
Thomas Bryan Clement Charleston - The family of Thomas Bryan Clement will receive friends Monday, January 20, 2020, in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. His funeral service will be held Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at the graveside in Live Oak Memorial Gardens, 3093 Ashley River Road, at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The French Huguenot Church, 136 Church St., Charleston, SC 29401 . A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 20, 2020
