|
|
Thomas Bryan Clement Charleston - The family of Thomas Bryan Clement will receive friends Monday, January 20, 2020, in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. His funeral service will be held Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at the graveside in Live Oak Memorial Gardens, 3093 Ashley River Road, at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The French Huguenot Church, 136 Church St., Charleston, SC 29401 . A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 20, 2020