Thomas Burton Long, Jr. N. Charleston - Thomas (Tommy) Burton Long, Jr., 74, of North Charleston, SC, husband of Ann Warren Long, died Friday, June 14, 2019. His Funeral Service will be held Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Advent Lutheran Church, 3347 Rivers Avenue, at 11:00 am with visitation one hour prior. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Park. The family will also receive friends Wednesday, June 19th from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the J. HENRY STUHR, INC. NORTH AREA CHAPEL, 2119 Dorchester Road, North Charleston, SC. Mr. Long was born January 20, 1945, in Charleston, SC, son of the late Thomas Burton Long, Sr. and Aileen Faith Mercer Long. He served in the USAF 8th MASS (ME) Reserves. He was a member of Advent Lutheran Church and a life member of Hammerton Lodge and Scottish Rite. Tommy was a past president of the Alumni at Trident Technical College where he served on the Board of Trustees. Mr. Long retired from the Charleston Naval Shipyard after 28 years where he was Supervisor of the Calibration Lab. He retired as a Code Enforcement officer with the City of North Charleston after 16 years. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Ann Warren Long; daughter, Michelle Long; son, Stephen Long, both of Charleston, SC; his mother, Aileen M. Long of North Charleston; brother, Larry K. Long of Charleston, SC; sister, Laura L. Gehm and her husband, Todd, of Chesapeake, VA; his aunt, Monna Jean Edwards of Morehead City, NC; in-laws, Joe and Sandie Warren of Florence, SC; niece and nephews: Tanya, Ted, Teddy, and Joe Silvester. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Advent Lutheran Church, 3347 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC, 29405. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com.