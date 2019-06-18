|
|
Thomas Burton Long, Jr. N. Charleston - The Funeral Service for Thomas (Tommy) Burton Long, Jr. will be held Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Advent Lutheran Church, 3347 Rivers Avenue, at 11:00 am with visitation one hour prior. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Park. The family will also receive friends Wednesday, June 19th, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the J. HENRY STUHR, INC. NORTH AREA CHAPEL, 2119 Dorchester Road, North Charleston, SC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Advent Lutheran Church, 3347 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC, 29405. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 19, 2019