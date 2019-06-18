Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Henry Stuhr Historic North Charleston Chapel
2119 Dorchester Road
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 747-4213
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Historic North Charleston Chapel
2119 Dorchester Road
North Charleston, SC 29405
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Advent Lutheran Church
3347 Rivers Avenue
North Charleston, SC
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Advent Lutheran Church
3347 Rivers Avenue
North Charleston, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Long
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Burton Long Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Thomas Burton Long Jr. Obituary
Thomas Burton Long, Jr. N. Charleston - The Funeral Service for Thomas (Tommy) Burton Long, Jr. will be held Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Advent Lutheran Church, 3347 Rivers Avenue, at 11:00 am with visitation one hour prior. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Park. The family will also receive friends Wednesday, June 19th, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the J. HENRY STUHR, INC. NORTH AREA CHAPEL, 2119 Dorchester Road, North Charleston, SC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Advent Lutheran Church, 3347 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC, 29405. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
logo


Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Henry Stuhr Historic North Charleston Chapel
Download Now