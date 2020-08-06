Thomas Charles Corbett, Sr. HOLLYWOOD, SC - Thomas Charles (Tim) Corbett, Sr., born May 13, 1946 in Charleston, SC, passed peacefully into Jesus' arms on July 18, 2020 at his home in the Rantowles area, Hollywood, SC, after 3+ years under the tender care of Hospice of Charleston; survived by his wife of 39 years, Stella Boone Corbett, his children, Dawn Corbett Kennedy (Dave), Ashley Corbett Freeman, Thomas C. (Tommy) Corbett, Jr., his grandchildren, Savannah, Taylor, Zach, Emily, Gabbi, Morgan, and Shaley, as well as his two great-granddaughters, Izabella Luna Pasuit, and Eleanor Elizabeth Dover, and a wealth of cousins and friends. He is predeceased by his parents, Pete and Ruth Corbett, his brother, David Corbett, his sister, Monty Corbett Ellsworth, and his twin sister, Teresa Corbett-Miller. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force, was a long-time member of The Fellowship Society, a member of the Masons, and an enthusiastic hunter and fisherman. In lieu of a memorial service, his wish is that you go fishing, catch one for him, and remember to watch out for those Florida Bugs! Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
