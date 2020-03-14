|
Thomas Chinnis Johnson CharlesTon - Thomas Chinnis Johnson, 91, of Charleston, SC, husband of Betsy Johnson, entered into eternal rest Friday, March 13, 2020. His service will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020, 3:00 pm, at Old St. Andrew's Parish Church, 2604 Ashley River Road, Charleston, SC. Burial will follow in the church graveyard. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel. Tom was born May 1, 1928 in Charleston, SC, the son of the late Thomas Chinnis Johnson and Eleida Tumbleston Johnson. He grew up in Savannah, GA, and graduated from the University of Georgia, where Tom was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity. He served in the United States Army. Tom then went to work for International Harvester and eventually owned his own dealership in Sylvania, GA, before moving to Columbia, SC. There he owned a John Deere Industrial dealership and eventually worked for Burton International. When he retired in 1990, he was the General Sales Manager for Sir Walter Chevrolet in Raleigh, NC. Upon retirement he, Betsy and Tommy came back to the Lowcountry. He was never happier than when he was on the water fishing, shrimping, crabbing and gigging. A member of Old St. Andrew's Parish Church, he and Betsy worked on many church projects including the church's graveyard restoration. One of the highlights of his retirement was reuniting with his fraternity brothers and their wives, forming the "Traveling Sigs", organizing trips with them for 23 years and spending many hours on family genealogy. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Betsy and son Tommy. In lieu of flowers Tom's wish was for everyone to lend a helping hand to someone in need.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 15, 2020