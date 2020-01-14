|
Thomas "Tommy" Christopher Sigler, Sr. Huger, SC - Thomas "Tommy" Christopher Sigler, Sr. 71, of Huger, SC, husband of Judy Carter Sigler passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020 peacefully with his family. The family will receive friends at J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road on Monday, January 20, 2020 from 5:00 until 7:00 PM. Tommy was born on May 3, 1948 in Charleston, SC, the youngest son of the late John Earl Sigler, Sr., and the late Florence Duc Sigler. Tommy was an honored Vietnam Army Veteran. He maintained life long bonds and relationships with the men that served along side him. A true lover of the water and outdoors, he was a captain for many years on the local Charleston waterways and had many sailing adventures beyond. A master at auto restoration, he could amazingly bring a rusty antique car back to its prime condition, including his prized '55 Chevy Bel-Air. He loved his family and friends dearly and could always be counted on for a wonderful candid tale and a good laugh. Tommy is survived by his wife of 50 years, Judy; sons, Thomas Christopher Sigler, Jr., Michael David Sigler and John Earl Sigler (Rigel); grandson, Elias; brothers, John Earl Sigler, Jr., and Richard Harvey Sigler (Janey) and many nieces, nephews and cousins. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Charleston Animal Society, 2455 Remount Road, North Charleston, SC 29406.
