J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 881-9293
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC
Thomas Christopher "Tommy" Sigler Sr.


1948 - 2020
Thomas Christopher "Tommy" Sigler Sr. Obituary
Thomas "Tommy" Christopher Sigler, Sr. Huger, SC - The relatives and friends of Thomas "Tommy" Christopher Sigler, Sr. are invited to visit with the family in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road, on Monday, January 20, 2020, from 5:00 until 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Charleston Animal Society, 2455 Remount Road, North Charleston, SC 29406 or a . A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 19, 2020
