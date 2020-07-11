Thomas Clifford Rowland, Jr. MD Georgetown, SC - Thomas Clifford Rowland, Jr., MD passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at his home. He is survived by his devoted wife of 62 years, Isabelle Hall Rowland; his son, Thomas Clifford Rowland, III (Jane Green Rowland) of Georgetown, SC; daughter, Mary Rowland Fagan (Roy Otho Fagan) of Reidsville, NC. He was a devoted grandfather to Isabelle Fagan McLeod (Jim), Carolyn Fagan Ludwin (Zac), Ashleigh Oxner Malm (James), Mary Lily Fagan, DeLacy Louise Pinckney Rowland, and Thomas Clifford Rowland, IV. He was predeceased by his sons, Elliott Holmes Rowland and Lewis Cunningham Rowland both of Columbia, SC and his sister, Elizabeth Rowland Blake of Denver, CO. Tommy Rowland was the son of the late Thomas C. Rowland and Ethel Cunningham Rowland of Laurens, S.C. He attended the University of South Carolina where he was Phi Beta Kappa, President of his fraternity, SAE and the Interfraternity Council. After graduating from the Medical University of South Carolina and completing a residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at Bethesda Naval Hospital, he served in the U.S. Navy at Camp Lejeune. After leaving the Navy, he practiced Ob-Gyn in Columbia SC for 36 years during which time he delivered over 4,400 babies. Dr. Rowland was a former President of the South Carolina Medical Association, South Carolina Ob-Gyn Association, Southern Medical Association, Southern GYN Society and the South Atlantic Association of Ob/Gyn. He was a past treasurer of the American College of Ob-Gyn (AGOG). For 15 years, he voluntarily spent a month of each year away from his practice as a Field Training Consultant for Johns Hopkins University teaching family planning in third world countries including Nigeria, Pakistan, Ghana, Afghanistan, and others. Dr. Rowland was awarded the Order of the Palmetto twice and was designated a Distinguished Alumnus of MUSC in 1994. He was a member of the Board of Trustees of MUSC, representing the Second Congressional District from 1982 to 2014. He served as an Emeritus Director on the MUSC Foundation Board and was an Honorary Director Board Member for MUSCP (UMA). He was a Professor Emeritus in Ob/Gyn at both the Medical University of SC and the University of South Carolina School of Medicine. He volunteered with the Boy Scouts and many charitable organizations. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Georgetown and a former member of Eastminster Presbyterian Church in Columbia, SC, where he served as a Deacon. He was a member of Forest Lake Club, The Palmetto Club, Pine Tree Hunt Club, Carolina Yacht Club, DeBordieu Club, and The Camelia Ball. He was an active mentor and role model to countless people throughout his life. A graveside service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Sunday, July 12, 2020 in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
