Thomas Coaxum, III James Island - The relatives and friends of Mr. Thomas Coaxum, III, are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Alfred Williams Family Life Center, 4441 Durant Avenue, North Charleston, SC. A public viewing will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. Coaxum is survived by his loving children; Thomas Coaxum IV, Tyshaughn Nathaniel Coaxum, and T'Asia Janae Coaxum; parents, Thomas Coaxum Jr.(Carolyn), and Leola Meadows (Micheal); siblings, Troy Meadows (Neese); and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
