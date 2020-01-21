Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carolina Funeral Home
7113 RIVERS AVE
North Charleston, SC 29406
(843) 797-2222
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Carolina Funeral Home
7113 RIVERS AVE
North Charleston, SC 29406
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
2:00 PM
Carolina Funeral Home
7113 RIVERS AVE
North Charleston, SC 29406
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Crain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Crain


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Crain Obituary
Thomas Crain Summerville - Thomas H. Crain, 77, of Summerville passed away, January 19, 2020. Thomas was born October 10, 1942, in Walterboro, SC, to the late, Warren H. Crain and Louise C. King. Thomas was the Lawn and Garden people greeter at the Summerville Walmart for 20 years. He graduated from Wakefield High School in Arlington, VA. He is survived by his wife, Janet Crain; daughter, Victoria "Vicki" Crain, 3 step-daughters, Kathy Banker, Colleen Engbrock, Mandy Rogers (Gene); 7 grandchildren; nephews, Robert and Patrick Crump and many friends and family. The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at 1PM with a Funeral Service following at 2PM in the Chapel at Carolina Memorial Funeral Home. Entombment to follow in Carolina Memorial Park Cemetery, 7113 Rivers Ave.. North Charleston, SC 29406, 843-797-2222. Online condolences can be made to the family by visiting www.carolinamemorial.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carolina Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -