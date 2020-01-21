|
Thomas Crain Summerville - Thomas H. Crain, 77, of Summerville passed away, January 19, 2020. Thomas was born October 10, 1942, in Walterboro, SC, to the late, Warren H. Crain and Louise C. King. Thomas was the Lawn and Garden people greeter at the Summerville Walmart for 20 years. He graduated from Wakefield High School in Arlington, VA. He is survived by his wife, Janet Crain; daughter, Victoria "Vicki" Crain, 3 step-daughters, Kathy Banker, Colleen Engbrock, Mandy Rogers (Gene); 7 grandchildren; nephews, Robert and Patrick Crump and many friends and family. The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at 1PM with a Funeral Service following at 2PM in the Chapel at Carolina Memorial Funeral Home. Entombment to follow in Carolina Memorial Park Cemetery, 7113 Rivers Ave.. North Charleston, SC 29406, 843-797-2222.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 22, 2020