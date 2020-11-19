Thomas deRosset Maybank Charleston - Thomas deRosset Maybank, 27, of Charleston, South Carolina, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020. Thomas was born on July 17, 1993 in Charleston, South Carolina, the son of Katherine L. Maybank and Burnet Rhett Maybank III. He was educated at Blessed Sacrament, Christ School in Arden, NC and Dreher High School. Thomas loved spending time with his friends, his dogs, tinkering with computers and listening to oldies music. His knowledge of 1960's rock and roll was unparalleled. Thomas is survived by his parents, his sister, Elizabeth Pinckney Maybank; his brothers, William Aiken Maybank and Burnet Rhett Maybank IV and his nephew, James Vincent Youngblood. He was predeceased by his sister, Katherine Rhett Maybank. Funeral services will be private. Online condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com
. Arrangements by JAMES A. MCALISTER, Inc. (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston