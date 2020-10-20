1/1
Thomas Drayton
Thomas Drayton Charleston - The family of Mr. Thomas J. Drayton announces his transition on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. He resided in Charleston, SC. He was the beloved husband of the Late Mrs. Naomi M. Drayton, father of Mr. Kenneth Watson, Mrs. Thomasina Wine, Mr. Wardell Drayton, Mrs. Alfreda Nelson (Lamont) and Mr. Delhman Drayton. Funeral Arrangements will be announced by NORTH AREA FUNERAL HOME, Inc, 4784 Gaynor Avenue, North Charleston, SC, phone 843 744-7511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
North Area Funeral Home
4784 Gaynor Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-7511
