Thomas Drayton Charleston - The family of Mr. Thomas J. Drayton announces his transition on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. He resided in Charleston, SC. He was the beloved husband of the Late Mrs. Naomi M. Drayton, father of Mr. Kenneth Watson, Mrs. Thomasina Wine, Mr. Wardell Drayton, Mrs. Alfreda Nelson (Lamont) and Mr. Delhman Drayton. Funeral Arrangements will be announced by NORTH AREA FUNERAL HOME, Inc, 4784 Gaynor Avenue, North Charleston, SC, phone 843 744-7511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston