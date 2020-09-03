Thomas E. Hall, Sr. Summerville - Thomas E. Hall, Sr., 81, of Summerville, husband of Rosetta L. Young Hall, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at MUSC. James A. Dyal Funeral Home requests that facial coverings and social distancing are required. Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Friday, September 4 from 6 o'clock to 8 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, September 5 at 3 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home Chapel. Burial to follow at Dorchester Memory Gardens 11000 Dorchester Road, Summerville, SC 29485. Flowers will be accepted. Tom was born on November 20, 1938 in Stanford, KY, son of the late Felix E. and Bessie Mae Cornett Hall. He retired from the US Navy and was a Vietnam Veteran. Tom was a member of American Legion Post #166, DAV Post # 17 and FRA Branch 269. He was also a huge supporter and champion for the local government. Survivors, including his wife of 59 years, are: five children: Billy Joe Hall (Lisa) of Santee, Thomas E Hall, Jr. of Summerville, Althea Renea Edwardsen (Steve) of Crestview, FL, Melissa Ann Webster (Joey) of Summerville and Billy Ray Hall (Kaitlyn) of Santee; six grandchildren:, T.J. Hall (Elise), Andrew Walters, Corey James Hall (Kelly), Daniel Walters (Jordan), Taylor Webster and Stacey Davis (James); two sisters: Eva Harris (Tim) of Waynesburg, KY and Mary Coleman (Ralph) of Sebring, FL; two brothers: Joe Hall of Somerset, KY and Ray Hall (Rosalee) of Waynesburg, KY and eleven great-grandchildren. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com
. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston