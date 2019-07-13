Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas E. Taylor. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas E. Taylor JAMES ISLAND - Thomas E. Taylor, 83, of James Island, beloved husband of 55 years of Maureen O'Connor Taylor, passed away suddenly on June 30, 2019, after spending a beautiful morning with his church and breakfast club friends. Tom was born in Sewickley, PA and graduated from University of Steubenville. He was an industrial engineer and a musician, playing saxophone and clarinet. He knew every song and loved to sing with his friends at the senior center. He truly loved living in the Low Country and was especially glad to be an American, but he was most proud of his family: his wife Maureen, his very special daughter, Michelle, who took such great care of him, his son, Kevin Connor, deceased, and his beautiful granddaughters, Jessica and Halle Nicole. Friends are invited to Tom's celebration of Life Mass on Saturday, July 20 at 11 AM at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, Center Street, Folly Beach, with a joyful reception to follow at Father Kelly Hall, West Hudson, Folly Beach. Memorial donations may be made to Parkinson's Foundations. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 14, 2019

