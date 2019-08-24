Thomas E. Wieda SUMMERVILLE - Thomas Earl Wieda, 80, passed away Sunday, August 18th surrounded by his children. Tom was born in 1939 in Detroit, Michigan to Richard Wieda and Marge Dawson Wieda. The youngest of three children, Tom was preceded in death by his brother Jack and sister Betty Goodsmith. Tom was a US Navy Submariner and travelled the world. He took his family on adventures where ever he was stationed before being assigned to Charleston Navy Base in 1970. In addition to a home builder, he worked for Braswell Shipyard in Charleston and in the United Kingdom where he met his wife Mary Kelly (Maisie) Wieda who preceded him in death. Tom was an avid camper and member of KOA, a stamp and coin collector and enjoyed his daily half-pitcher of beer at the VFW Post in Summerville. Tom leaves behind his children Cheralaine Dougherty (John) of Awendaw, Shelby Bowles (preceded in death by his loving son-in-law Stewart Lee Bowles) and Thomas Wieda of Jacksonville, Florida and stepson Jim McCard (Christine) of Argyll, Scotland. He was a special grandpa to his grandchildren Natalie, Regan, Allen and Wilma. The family thanks Sandpiper Nursing Home and Amedisys for their care and comfort for Tom over the past year and a half. A Memorial will be held for Tom at Christ Church, Mt. Pleasant at 10am on November 2nd in the Historic Church. Memorials may be made to Christ Church Pastoral Care Fund, 2304 Highway 17 North, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29466 or VFW Post at 10154 Bell Wright Rd, Summerville SC 29483. Please visit www.CharlestonCremationCenter.com for complete obituary and service details. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 25, 2019