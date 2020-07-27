Thomas Edward Brewer, M.D. Charleston - Dr. Thomas E. Brewer was born September 15, 1935, and died at Bishop Gadsen Episcopal Retirement Community in Charleston, SC on July 24, 2020. He was born in Borger, Texas, to the late Myron Jones Brewer and Willie Elizabeth Coyle Brewer. He was predeceased by his wife, Barbara L. Brewer, and his sister, Elizabeth Brewer Hunt. Survivors include: son, Michael A. Brewer of Alexandria, LA (Anne); stepsons, Dr. Matthew Brown of Linwood, KS (Kathy), and Patrick M. Brown of Johns Island, SC (Caroline); 7 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren; and 2 nephews. Tom graduated with a BA from Hendrix College where he was president of the Blue Key Honor Society. He attended Duke University and received an M.D. degree from the University of Texas at Galveston. He subsequently completed a residency in Internal Medicine and a fellowship in Nephrology at UAMS. Dr. Brewer practiced medicine in Little Rock, AR, during which time he owned a dialysis clinic and was Chief of Staff at Doctor's Hospital. He devoted his professional life to the treatment of patients with end stage renal disease. He also was on the staff at UAMS (University of Arkansas Medical Sciences) as well as the Little Rock, VA. He participated in the renal transplant program for numerous years. Tom volunteered for many years as a USTA tennis umpire, helping young players learn how to score and follow the rules and etiquette of tennis. He then became an advocate of umpiring collegiate players. Tom volunteered for several years at the Crisis Ministries and the Charleston County Library. Additionally, he was a member of First Scots Presbyterian Church, and a member of the Country Club of Charleston. An interment will be held at a later date. The family requests memorials be sent to Hendrix College, Conway, Arkansas. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Downtown Chapel. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
