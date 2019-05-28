Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Etheridge. View Sign Service Information Carolina Funeral Home 7113 RIVERS AVE North Charleston , SC 29406 (843)-797-2222 Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas Etheridge Hanahan - Thomas Hoyt Etheridge, Lt. Col. United States Army (Ret). During the afternoon of Sunday, May 26, 2019, Tom Etheridge of Hanahan, SC passed from this world to the glory of Heaven just as he lived, surrounded by his loving family and friends. Tom or Tommy to many, was born January 30, 1938 in Anderson, SC to his parents, Hoyt Burris Etheridge and Leona G Etheridge. Along with his brother, the late Charles "Chicken" Etheridge, the family moved to North Charleston during World War II. He excelled in school, both in the classroom and in athletics. He graduated from Chicora High School in 1956, and received numerous awards in baseball, track and as an All-Conference End for the Copper River Blue Devils. He entered the Citadel in the fall of 1956 and graduated with an engineering degree as a member of the class of 1960. There has never been an alumnus any prouder of his alma mater than Tommy. He loved the Citadel with all of his heart. Upon graduation he married the love of his life, Gwen Brown and together they raised 4 children to whom he devoted his life and pure, unconditional love. His children, Cheri (Bunky), Karen (Roy), Thom "Bubba" and John (Val) were blessed with a father that set an unbelievable example of honesty, loyalty and faith. Tommy is also survived by his sister-in-law, Linda Brown; a niece, Donna Etheridge and nephew, Danny Etheridge. Tommy Etheridge was a rare combination of traits that combined to make him the greatest man that most of us will ever know. He was a true Patriot. He retired after 26 years of faithful service to the country he loved so dearly as a member of the S.C. Army National Guard, and U.S. Army Reserve, having achieved the rank of LT. Colonel. He was a strong, faithful Christian who devoted to his church, having served in many capacities, first as a member of First Baptist Church of North Charleston where he was raised. Later he served at Holmes Avenue Baptist, and currently at Cooper River Baptist Church. Tommy retired after 30 years at the Charleston Naval Shipyard as a nuclear Engineer, and since he could not just retire and take it easy, he decided to join his dear, longtime friend Cleve Gillette at Trico Engineering, a job he thoroughly enjoyed. All of his hard work led to him being able to do what he truly loved after retirement, which was enjoy his large and loving family. Tommy coached many youth teams during his life, including those of son, Thom and daughter Karen at Park Circle, and later his grandson Austin Oglesby's team in baseball and basketball and his son John's teams, as members of the Hanahan Recreation Department. All six of his grandchildren, Ryan, Bryce, Bret and Brittany Hines, and Ashley and Austin Oglesby were or are currently Varsity athletes at Hanahan High School, as was his son John. He attended their games with pride and total joy. He was also a fixture and made many friends at the Joe, watching Ryan, Bryce and Bret play baseball for his beloved Citadel Bulldogs. Over the years our large family has enjoyed so many holidays, parties, sporting events, dinners, church functions or just time spent together at the lake, Edisto Beach or at one another's homes. Poppa was our anchor and the object of love and admiration, and the glue that held us together. Everything he did, he did with all of his heart. There was a pureness to him, he was always focused on making things better for someone else, and concerned with the wellbeing of others before himself. Tommy was a member of the North Charleston Exchange Club and served as president from 1973-1974. He squeezed every ounce of enjoyment and fun out of life, even when times were tough. Family and friends are invited to the visitation on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 6:00PM until 8:00PM at Carolina Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremation located at 7113 Rivers Ave., North Charleston, SC 29406. 843-797-2222. A Celebration of Life will be at 2:00PM on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Cooper River Baptist Church located at 1059 Crawford St, North Charleston, SC 29405. Arrangements are entrusted to Carolina Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremation. Online condolences may be shared and viewed at





