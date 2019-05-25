Thomas Eugene Hart Sullivan's Island - Thomas Eugene Hart, 79, of Sullivan's Island, South Carolina, husband of Rachel Ball Hart, died Friday, May 24, 2019. His Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in the J. HENRY STUHR, INC. Mount Pleasant CHAPEL, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road at 4:00 p.m. Interment to follow at Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the Mount Pleasant Chapel. Thomas was born August 14, 1939 in Charleston, South Carolina, son of the late Culbert Manning Hart and the late Charmion Louise Moseley. He graduated from Murray Vocational High School in 1957. Upon graduation, Thomas worked as a mechanic with Joye Marine. He was then employed with Westvaco for a couple of years before fulfilling his military obligation in the United States Army. Most of his service years were spent in Taiwan serving in teletype equipment repair. Thomas received an honorable discharge from the Army and upon returning to Charleston, resumed employment with Westvaco for a total of 14 years. He was then employed by the Charleston Naval Shipyard as an outside machinist, working on nuclear submarines, until his retirement in 1995 when the shipyard closed. Thomas was a member of Sullivan's Island Baptist Church where he served on the audio-visual team for many years. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Rachel Ball Hart; daughter, Lisa Hart Hodgkiss (Kingman), of Mt. Pleasant, SC; son, Thomas E. Hart, Jr. (Joni), of Isle of Palms, SC; two brothers, Richard E. Hart (Anne), of James Island, SC and John M. Hart (Flora), of West Ashley, SC; sister-in-law, Margaret Hart of Mt. Pleasant, SC; five grandchildren, Kingman Cory Hodgkiss (Sarah), Garrison McCray Hodgkiss (Ashley), Lily Claire Hart, Thomas Eugene Hart, III (Trey) and George Beckham Hart; and a number of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and eldest brother, Culbert Hart, Jr.. Memorials may be made to Sullivan's Island Baptist Church, 1753 Central Avenue, Sullivan's Island, SC 29482 and/or Roper Hospice Cottage 676 Wando Park Blvd, Mount Pleasant, South Carolina 29464. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary