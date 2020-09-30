Thomas Frederick Murph ISLE OF PALMS - Thomas Frederick Murph ("Tom" "Murph"), 74, of Isle of Palms, SC, loving husband and father of one son, entered into eternal rest on September 29, 2020. Tom was a resident of Isle of Palms for 52 years. Tom was born in Orangeburg, SC and graduated from Orangeburg High School in 1964. He attended Wingate College and the University of Georgia, where he was a member of Sigma Nu Fraternity (He loved his Georgia Bulldogs.) He served in the National Guard from 1968 to 1974. Tom worked for Beachside Real Estate and was active in his community. "Back in the day", he had been a volunteer fireman and served on the Isle of Palms Town Council for 8 years. He and his wife, Beth, were founding members of the original East Cooper Dance Club. He was also founding member of Friends of Santa, a charitable organization for families in need East of the Cooper. He worked tirelessly and passionately for over 30 years for Friends of Santa. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, William Frederick Murph and Louise Haddock Murph. He is survived by his loving wife, Beth Hart Murph, his loving son, Todd Frederick Murph, and his beloved grandchildren, Hope and Hunter. He is also survived by his sister, Billie Murph Parker. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Friends of Santa, PO BOX 713 Isle of Palms, SC 29451. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date due to COVID-19. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
