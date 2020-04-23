|
Thomas G. "Jerry" Phillips Goose Creek - Thomas G. "Jerry" Phillips, 74, of Goose Creek, SC, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Jerry was born July 30, 1945, in Wilmington, North Carolina, the son of Rita Cohen Phillips and the late Thomas Alexander Phillips of North Charleston. He was a 1963 North Charleston High School graduate, who attended Clemson University and ultimately received his degree from Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester TEC in 1967. Jerry retired from IBM after an accomplished career of over 30 years. In his retirement careers, he ran the custom frame shop of Butchie's By Design and enjoyed being a Senior Tax Analyst at H & R Block for the recent 16 years, enjoying serving his many customers. Respected, loving, kind, thoughtful, generous, dedicated, loyal, son, brother, husband, father, grandfather "Pop", uncle and friend. Jerry loved all things Clemson. Surviving are his mother, Rita Cohen Phillips of North Charleston; two sons, Troy A. Phillips and wife, Kelly, of Mt. Pleasant and Dr. Scott A. Phillips and wife, Jenny, of Anderson, SC; four granddaughters, Emily, Taylor, Macy and Olivia; three grandsons, Carter, Cameron and Landon. Jerry is also survived by his lifelong love and friend, Ilona "Butchie" Phillips of Hendersonville, NC. He will be greatly missed by many, including his buddies of the North Charleston ROMEO (Retired Old Men Eating Out) Club. He was a member of the Holly Hill Country Club, where he was an avid golfer for many years. Jerry was a Brother of Masonic Group Hammerton 332AFM. In addition to his father, he was predeceased by his sister, Linda Phillips Rheuark, of Kinston, NC, and his brother, Roger Harris Phillips, of Greenville, SC. Due to the extenuating circumstances of the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic, the funeral services will be private; however, a Celebration of Life will be announced by the family at a later date for Jerry's extended family and many friends.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 24, 2020