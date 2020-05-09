Thomas Givens
Thomas Givens Summerville - On May 8, 2020, Deacon Thomas Givens went home to be with the Lord. He was the beloved husband of Mrs. Fannysteen D. Givens, father of Minister Pamela Rene' Givens-Clark (Elder George Curtis) and Mrs. Fannysteen Nacole Givens-Mays (Cedric Myron), the sibling of Ms. Eliza Jane Marsh, Pastor Woodrow Wilson Givens (Marie), Mr. Nathaniel Leroy Givens, Rev. Helen Marie Givens-Thomas (Deacon Anthony), Mr. John Franklin Givens (Jennifer) and Mr. Michael Anthony Givens, other relatives and friends. Deacon Thomas Givens resided in Summerville, SC. The funeral notices will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by NORTH AREA FUNERAL HOME, 4784 Gaynor Avenue, N. Chas, SC phone 843 744-7511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
