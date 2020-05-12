Thomas Givens Summerville - The relatives and friends of Deacon Thomas Givens, his wife Mrs. Fannysteen D. Givens, children; Minister Pamela Rene' Givens-Clark (Elder George Curtis) and Mrs. Fannysteen Nacole Givens-Mays (Cedric Myron), siblings; Ms. Eliza Jane Marsh, Pastor Woodrow Wilson Givens (Marie), Mr. Nathaniel Leroy Givens, Rev. Helen Marie Givens-Thomas (Deacon Anthony), Mr. John Franklin Givens (Jennifer) and Mr. Michael Anthony Givens, other relatives and friends are invited to a viewing on Wed., May 13, 2020, 1:00 - 7:00 PM. The funeral services is Private, however a Memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by NORTH AREA FUNERAL HOME, 4784 Gaynor Ave, North Chas, SC telephone 843 744-7511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 12 to May 13, 2020.