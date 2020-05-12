Sis. G & Family,

Our hearts are with you in this time of sorrow. Please accept our heartfelt condolences on the loss of your loved one. I will say on behalf of the Naval Base Yokosuka, Japan Gospel Praise Fellowship, we love and admired Deacon Givens. He was an iconic leader in Yokosuka, Japan and his music ministry speaks to the life he lived. He had a legacy that was in many ways larger than life. Today we say good night to a giant. In the words of Chaplin Fox: May the Lord go Before you to lead you, Beside you to guide you, Behind you to protect you and Above you to bless you !!! With Much Love, Deacon Charles Young, Simone Young & Daughter

Carencro, Louisiana (Lafayette Parish)



