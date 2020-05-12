Thomas Givens
Thomas Givens Summerville - The relatives and friends of Deacon Thomas Givens, his wife Mrs. Fannysteen D. Givens, children; Minister Pamela Rene' Givens-Clark (Elder George Curtis) and Mrs. Fannysteen Nacole Givens-Mays (Cedric Myron), siblings; Ms. Eliza Jane Marsh, Pastor Woodrow Wilson Givens (Marie), Mr. Nathaniel Leroy Givens, Rev. Helen Marie Givens-Thomas (Deacon Anthony), Mr. John Franklin Givens (Jennifer) and Mr. Michael Anthony Givens, other relatives and friends are invited to a viewing on Wed., May 13, 2020, 1:00 - 7:00 PM. The funeral services is Private, however a Memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by NORTH AREA FUNERAL HOME, 4784 Gaynor Ave, North Chas, SC telephone 843 744-7511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral
Funeral services provided by
North Area Funeral Home
4784 Gaynor Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-7511
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 12, 2020
Love you, Mr. Givens. You made living in Yokosuka, Japan feel just like home. I was a blessing to know you. What a blessing he was to our family. Always willing to lend a helping hand, without being asked. A true man of God and example of how humans should treat one another. Sending love and Condolences to Mrs. Givens and your beautiful daughters. God bless
Carmenetta
Family
May 12, 2020
So sorry for your loss Sis Givens and family, yall are in my prayers. We will always share memories of him with the New Hope youth, He was a wise, caring and loving man of God who will truly be missed.
Linda Marshall
Friend
May 12, 2020
Thomas Givens Loved others with gentleness and kindness and had a voice that made angels shout for joy. My condolences to Mrs. Givens and family. Know that the Hamilton family have you all in prayer. We love you. Be encourage in Jesus name.
Jeremiah Hamilton
Friend
May 12, 2020
Condolences to Mrs. Givens and the family from my family. His hospitality with that of his wife and the choir he led during my stay in Yokosuka was greatly appreciated and immersed in the love of God. God bless you!
Chaplain Miller
Friend
May 12, 2020
Sending our prayers and love to the Givens family. Our hearts are with you and we will forever be greatful to your family.
The Family
Friend
May 12, 2020
My sincere condolences to My cousin Fannystein and daughters. What I remember of Thomas is that he always greeted everyone with nothing but Love. He always showed nothing but Love to all. He made you smile or laugh about something. He was so kind to all. I also Love to hear him sing The Our Fathers Prayer. Heaven have really receive an Angel. He will truly be missed. May God continue to comfort and Strengthen his family at this time. From cousin MaryAnn Drayton Holdbrooks and Family.
MaryAa Holdbrooks
May 12, 2020
I admired Mr. Givens for his strength of faith. My sincere appreciation to him for guiding Japanese people to our Lords gospel. I will continue to be inspired by the actions he took and the things he said. He will live in my memories forever.
Hisako Adachi
Student
May 12, 2020
He was a great man. Always made me smile and was super friendly. Sad to hear this news. My prayers are with you from Japan.
Kelsey Aguirre
Acquaintance
May 12, 2020
Sis. G & Family,
Our hearts are with you in this time of sorrow. Please accept our heartfelt condolences on the loss of your loved one. I will say on behalf of the Naval Base Yokosuka, Japan Gospel Praise Fellowship, we love and admired Deacon Givens. He was an iconic leader in Yokosuka, Japan and his music ministry speaks to the life he lived. He had a legacy that was in many ways larger than life. Today we say good night to a giant. In the words of Chaplin Fox: May the Lord go Before you to lead you, Beside you to guide you, Behind you to protect you and Above you to bless you !!! With Much Love, Deacon Charles Young, Simone Young & Daughter
Carencro, Louisiana (Lafayette Parish)
Charles Young
Family
May 12, 2020
Bro Givens and I in Japan
you were Father, Friend and Mentor to so many who have traveled this earth. The depths of your kindness and generosity were immeasurable. We Love you and you will be missed.
Edward Clements Jr
Friend
May 11, 2020
Our sincere condolences during this difficult time. His kind spirit will never he forgotten. May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Ken & Letecia Jones
May 11, 2020
Thomas was a bright and guiding light in our family and the community at large. He will be greatly missed.
Diane Wilson
Family
May 11, 2020
Sending my deepest sympathy to Mrs. Givens and family. So sorry to hear of the lost of Mr. Givens. I will remember his wonderful smile, kind words and loving spirit.
Christine Williams
Friend
May 11, 2020
I send my heartfelt prayers and condolences to the Givens family! Praying God strength doing this time, May God bless you all!
Rose Guess
Friend
May 11, 2020
I extend my deepest sympathies to Sister Givens and the family. May the soul of Deacon Givens be at peace with our Heavenly Father. He will be truly missed.
Marshall
Friend
May 11, 2020
Sending my sincere condolences. I had the pleasure of meeting him when I was assigned to Japan where I attended the gospel service and sang in the choir. He truly was a man on a mission after God's own heart.
Marcine Woodley
Friend
May 11, 2020
You will be missed for sure. RIP Mr. Givens
Brett Reece
Friend
May 11, 2020
Mr. Givens was a fantastic person that could make you smile no matter the situation. I worked with Tom for many years in Japan, he will be missed. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Kathy Perazzo
Coworker
May 11, 2020
Daddy your in a better place now but you are surely gonna be missed by all who loved you soo much. You were very special to all. You loved everyone especially mama you were the best example of a true husband/father. I will miss you but I know GOD needs you more and we all can say now....Well done thy good and faithful servant.....I love you Daddy
Sis Farrow
Friend
May 10, 2020
Calvin Jones
May 11, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Yolanda R.Gregory...
Yolanda Reown-Gregory
Classmate
May 11, 2020
We were honored to have meet you in Yokosuka Japan. You have inspired many to live a life of faithfulness. You will forever live in our hearts.
Dany Higinio
Friend
May 10, 2020
a loved one
May 10, 2020
Sending our heartfelt condolences and prayers. Mr. Givens was such a nice and funny man. Who knew how to put a smile on your face. He will be missed.
Veronza & Valerie Petty
Friend
May 10, 2020
Mr. Givens was one of the first people I crossed paths with in Japan in 2005. Not only did he guide, mentor, and love me.....but he showed the same unconditional love to my Family! He always made sure I stayed the course spiritually and mentally. Knowing we all have You in Heaven watching over Us gives me nothing but serenity. Thank You, Sir, for the daily love and respect you showed me even when the Sun did not shine! We love You forever and a day.........Mom Givens our prayers and love are with You.
Brooks III
Friend
May 10, 2020
Sis G and family. We are deeply sadden by this news. Please give me a call at 808 343-1787. Much love Earl Gray, Robin and kids
Earl Gray
Family
May 10, 2020
I extend my deepest sympathies to the Givens family. May the soul of Mr. Givens be at peace with our Heavenly Father. You will be missed here in NEX Yokosuka Japan.
Criselda Fernando
Coworker
May 10, 2020
The world is less beautiful. My brother and friend forever in my heart and thoughts. I love you Thomas Givens.
Bishop Charles Hall
Brother
May 10, 2020
I met Dea. Givens in Japan and he and his wife were simply a blessing to me especially when we discovered we were from the low country! I enjoyed hearing him sing at church. Heaven has gained an angel! He will be missed.
Mylechia Smalls
May 10, 2020
We first met the Givens over 12 years ago. This is such an amazing and awesome couple. Deacon Givens always has a smile on his face and always give you any advice straight. He tells it like it is. We were introduced as strangers but quickly became friends, and now we call each other family. He will be missed by many, but I know hes were God wants him to be. Mother Givens is in our heart and prayers during this time.
Tammy
Friend
May 10, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Carol
Coworker
May 10, 2020
Tacoma Anderson
May 10, 2020
We will all miss this very dear man. My deepest condolences.
Kathryn Hardebeck
May 10, 2020
i knew Mr Given since a long time in my 32 years here in Japan; a very honorable man a God faring man. Im sure he will be missed by many. Much love and respect
Edward
Friend
May 10, 2020
In loving memory of a great man. We will love you and miss you always.
Thomas
Family
May 10, 2020
Sis, you are not a lone❤ Sending love and prayers to you and the family❤ Heaven has gained another Angel
Brenda
Family
May 10, 2020
I met the Givens when I first arrived in Japan. They befriended me and enriched my life with so many kind acts that were unexpected and so greatly appreciated. Mr Givens had a beautiful voice and I always enjoyed watching him perform and leading the choirs. An amazing man who will be greatly missed. My love and prayers are with the family.
Glenda Bennett
Friend
