|
|
Deacon Thomas Gladden, Jr. N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Deacon Thomas "Bunny" Gladden, Jr. are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service 12:00 PM, Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Graham African Methodist Episcopal Church, 1124 Wappoo Road, Charleston, SC. Interment- Riverview Memorial Park, North Charleston, SC. A public viewing will be held Friday, February 7, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Deacon Gladden is survived by his wife, Janice Gladden; children, Ashley Gladden, LaVette Garrett, Warren Gladden, Timothy Gladden, Deborah Gladden Copeland, Alanese Champaigne, and Nathaniel Pope; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Joseph Gladden (Janie), Nathaniel Gladden (Rozena), David Gladden, Elnathan Gladden (Henrietta), Sheila Gladden, Evelyn Holmes (Eddie), Lois Johnson and Linda Murray (Henry); and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 7, 2020