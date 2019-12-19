|
|
Thomas Grange Simons, V Mt. Pleasant - The relatives and friends of Thomas Grange Simons, V, are invited to attend his graveside service on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Christ Church Cemetery, 2304 North Highway 17 at 10:30 a.m. with a reception to follow at Grange's home. The family will receive friends on Friday, December 20, 2019 at J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mt. Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the South Carolina Nurses Foundation, 1301 Gervais Street, Suite 802, Columbia, SC 29201 or www.scnurses.org or Friends of the Hunley, 1250 Supply Street, Charleston, SC 29405 or www.hunley.org/donate. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 20, 2019