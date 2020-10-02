Thomas Green Goose Creek - Thomas M. Green, 84, of Goose Creek, SC, passed away Wednesday, September 30th, surrounded by family. Tom was born on August 3rd, 1936 to the late Morris and Eva Green in Myrtle Beach, SC. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Jeannie Green, three sons, Steve Green, Dana Green, Glenn Faircloth (Tonia), a daughter, Karen Swing (Garland), and a sister, Virginia Patterson. He was preceded in death by his father, Morris Green, his mother, Eva Mitchum, and his sister, Gloria Alfaro. Tom served four years in the Air Force as a young man. He then went into the field of electronics and worked for many years in Civil Service as an inspector at the Polaris Missile Plant, retiring in 1994. He was an avid fisherman (his favorite hobby) and beach-goer, loving to boogie board and walk the beach. He was loved by all who knew him, his having a gentle and caring way about him all the time. A visitation will be held on Sunday, October 4th from 2:00pm until 3:00pm at Carolina Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremation located at 7113 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC. 843-797-2222. Tom's Celebration of Life Service will follow immediately at 3:00pm in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be at Carolina Memorial Park. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be viewed and shared at www.carolinamemorial.com
. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston