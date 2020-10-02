1/1
Thomas Green
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Green Goose Creek - Thomas M. Green, 84, of Goose Creek, SC, passed away Wednesday, September 30th, surrounded by family. Tom was born on August 3rd, 1936 to the late Morris and Eva Green in Myrtle Beach, SC. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Jeannie Green, three sons, Steve Green, Dana Green, Glenn Faircloth (Tonia), a daughter, Karen Swing (Garland), and a sister, Virginia Patterson. He was preceded in death by his father, Morris Green, his mother, Eva Mitchum, and his sister, Gloria Alfaro. Tom served four years in the Air Force as a young man. He then went into the field of electronics and worked for many years in Civil Service as an inspector at the Polaris Missile Plant, retiring in 1994. He was an avid fisherman (his favorite hobby) and beach-goer, loving to boogie board and walk the beach. He was loved by all who knew him, his having a gentle and caring way about him all the time. A visitation will be held on Sunday, October 4th from 2:00pm until 3:00pm at Carolina Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremation located at 7113 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC. 843-797-2222. Tom's Celebration of Life Service will follow immediately at 3:00pm in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be at Carolina Memorial Park. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be viewed and shared at www.carolinamemorial.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Carolina Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
4
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Carolina Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carolina Funeral Home
7113 RIVERS AVE
North Charleston, SC 29406
8437972222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Carolina Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved