Thomas H. Boyd III
Thomas H. Boyd, III Charleston - Thomas H. Boyd, III, age 76 of Charleston, South Carolina, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 24, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Talitha "Lisa" Boyd; his son Trey Boyd, his wife Kelly, and their two children; and his daughter, Grace Martin, and her three children. He is also survived by three siblings, Leon Boyd, Sally Thrailkill, and Brad Boyd. Prior to his retirement, Tommy was the director of the recreational facilities for several decades at Short Stay, owned by the Joint Base Charleston Weapons Station in Charleston, South Carolina. He served in US Marine Corps in the 1960s and immensely enjoyed his volunteer work as a chaplain with the local chapter. Tommy was well known for his congenial nature and appreciation for people. As a Christian, he desired to serve His Lord that was reflected in his humble and compassionate approach to those around him. Condolences may be sent to Talitha Boyd, The Village at Summerville, 201 West 9th N. Street, Apt. C 7, Summerville, SC 29483. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Water Mission, P.O. Box 63320, Charlotte, NC 28263-3320, or through their website, https://watermission.org. Due to coronavirus regulations, a public memorial service will be held at a later time. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC 29483
(843) 873-4040
