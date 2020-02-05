|
Thomas Harrison Summer MONCKS CORNER - Thomas Harrison Summer, 79, passed away on January 29, 2020 in the comfort of his home in Moncks Corner, SC, with his youngest daughter, Amanda, and his wife by his side. Born March 19, 1940, in Newberry, SC, "Tom", "Tommy" was the son of the late Harrison Thomas Summer and Evelyn Christine (Mills) Summer. In addition to his parents, Tom was predeceased by his sister, Susan (Summer) Gay. Surviving in addition to his wife, Ellen, are his sons, Dwayne Allan Summer and his wife, Michele, of North Charleston, and Michael Thomas Weathers of Newberry; Daughters, Shannon Christine Summer of Irmo, and Amanda Summer of Moncks Corner; 5 grandchildren, Devin Summer, Lorelei Summer, Marlee Shock, Marshall Shock, Nolan Weathers; his twin brother, Robert Mills Summer and his wife, Judy of Lancaster, his younger brother, John Mayes Summer of Florence; as well as many loving nieces and nephews. Tom was a US Army and SC Nat'l Guard veteran, a graduate of the SC Criminal Justice Academy, the National Sheriff's Association, and the FBI National Academy. He was a proud recipient of the Order of the Palmetto and twice selected as Officer of the Year. Tom was a dedicated Law Enforcement Officer for 34 years and an avid golfer for 60 years, proudly winning many championships. Visitation is from 1:00 - 2:00 PM on Sat, Feb 8, 2020 at St. Michael's Lutheran Church, 321 W. Main St., Moncks Corner, SC 29461 (843) 761-4228. Memorial Services will follow at 2:00 PM.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020