Thomas Huguenin Maybank Dalton, GA - Thomas Huguenin "Tommy" Maybank, age 78, passed away peacefully at Dalton Place in Dalton, Georgia on Saturday, October 17, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Tommy was born May 16, 1942, in Charleston, South Carolina, son of the late John Frampton Maybank and Lavinia Huguenin Maybank, the third born of the Maybank triplets. Tommy loved growing up in Charleston, particularly spending his summers on Sullivan's Island and hunting with his brothers and friends on Jehossee Island. Tommy attended high school at the Baylor School in Chattanooga, Tennessee graduating in 1961 and then went on to the Military College of South Carolina, The Citadel, earning a degree in business administration in 1965. At The Citadel he was a member of the wrestling team, the Rod and Gun Club, and was the Captain of the golf team that won the 1965 Southern Conference Championship. Tommy took great pride in having graduated from The Citadel, in his later years he would often say, "I wear the Ring!" referring to his Citadel class ring. While attending the Citadel, Tommy met the love of his life, and future wife of 54 years, Bee Smith at a house party with friends on Pawley's Island. After college Tommy served in the National Guard and began his work career in the carpet industry with Monsanto Corporation. He lived first in Greenwood and then Greenville, SC. Tommy and Bee married September 10th, 1966 and loved their early years of marriage in Greenville, making lifelong friends. Tommy moved into a role in yarn sales while in Greenville and in 1972 was transferred to Monsanto's Atlanta offices where he won Monsanto's award as top salesman for 3 consecutive years. In 1979 Tommy and Bee, now with 2 small children, made the great decision to move to Dalton, GA where Tommy worked in yarn sales first for Wadsworth Greenwood, then Multitex Corporation before purchasing and operating his own yarn mill, Maybank Textile Corporation, starting in 1986. Tommy was an active member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Dalton serving on the Vestry, Stewardship Committee and Finance Committee. He was also an avid golfer and enjoyed many weekend rounds with friends at the Dalton Golf and Country Club and later The Farm. Tommy retired in 2000 allowing Bee and himself more time to enjoy their mountain home at High Hampton in Cashiers, NC and travel to many wonderful places with their close friends they made there. They enjoyed membership in the High Hampton and Sapphire Valley Golf and Country Clubs in Cashiers and attended The Church of the Good Shepard. Tommy is survived by his wife of 54 years Beatrice Smith Maybank, a daughter Beverly Burgdorf (Davie) of Williamsburg, VA, son Thomas Maybank Jr. (Elizabeth) of Bluffton, SC, grandchildren Michael and Maybank Burgdorf and Tad, Margaret and Joe Maybank, a sister Lavinia Maybank Grimball of Charleston, SC, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers John Frampton Maybank, Jr. and David Huguenin Maybank, and sister Harriet Maybank Hudson. A special thank you to Chris Barrett and his committed care team, Justin, Jose, McKenzie and Carol. Thank you to Arthur Hill, a faithful companion for Tommy for many years. And, thank you to the team of nurses and caregivers at Dalton Place. Jesus said, "Ask and it will be given to you; seek and you will find; knock and the door will be opened to you. For everyone who asks receives; the one who seeks finds; and to the one who knocks, the door will be opened." Tommy had many friends in this world, a loving family, a wonderful life, and was blessed with an enduring faith in God the Father. Family graveside services will held at Magnolia Gardens Cemetery in Charleston, SC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 901 W. Emery Street, Dalton, GA 30720 or to The Citadel Foundation for the Joseph P. Riley Chair, 171 Moultrie Street, Charleston, SC 29409. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
