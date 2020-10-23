I am So Sorry to learn of your Transition Mr Drayton. Always so kind and loved to sing those songs. Now you will be singing in the Heavenly choir along with Your Beautiful Wife. HEAVEN HAS GAINED ANOTHER ANGEL. TAKE YOUR REST POPS. TO DELL AND FAMILY MY THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS ARE WITH YOU ALL. LOVE YOU GUYS. STAY STRONG.

Cynthia Hearn Ferguson

Friend