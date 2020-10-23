Thomas J. Drayton CHARLESTON - The relatives and friends of Mr. Thomas J. Drayton, and of his children, Kenneth Watson, Thomasina Wine, Wardell Drayton, Alfreda Nelson (Lamont) and Delhman Drayton, grandchildren, great-grands, siblings, nieces, nephews and cousins are invited to attend his funeral services on Saturday afternoon, October 24, 2020 at 4 p.m. in Harvest Point Church, 4870 Piedmont Ave., North Charleston, SC. Inhumation with full military honors will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020 in the Beaufort National Cemetery. A quiet time will be observed on Friday afternoon, 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. in our chapel. Arrangements are announced by North Area Funeral Home, Inc., 4784 Gaynor Ave., North Charleston, SC. Phone (843)744-7511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston