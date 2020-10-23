1/
Thomas J. Drayton
Thomas J. Drayton CHARLESTON - The relatives and friends of Mr. Thomas J. Drayton, and of his children, Kenneth Watson, Thomasina Wine, Wardell Drayton, Alfreda Nelson (Lamont) and Delhman Drayton, grandchildren, great-grands, siblings, nieces, nephews and cousins are invited to attend his funeral services on Saturday afternoon, October 24, 2020 at 4 p.m. in Harvest Point Church, 4870 Piedmont Ave., North Charleston, SC. Inhumation with full military honors will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020 in the Beaufort National Cemetery. A quiet time will be observed on Friday afternoon, 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. in our chapel. Arrangements are announced by North Area Funeral Home, Inc., 4784 Gaynor Ave., North Charleston, SC. Phone (843)744-7511.

Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Prayer Service
03:00 - 07:00 PM
North Area Funeral Home
OCT
24
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Harvest Point Church
OCT
26
Service
Beaufort National Cemetery
Guest Book

2 entries
October 21, 2020
My condolences to you (Del) and your family.
LaSonya Wilson
Coworker
October 21, 2020
I am So Sorry to learn of your Transition Mr Drayton. Always so kind and loved to sing those songs. Now you will be singing in the Heavenly choir along with Your Beautiful Wife. HEAVEN HAS GAINED ANOTHER ANGEL. TAKE YOUR REST POPS. TO DELL AND FAMILY MY THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS ARE WITH YOU ALL. LOVE YOU GUYS. STAY STRONG.
Cynthia Hearn Ferguson
Friend
