Thomas J. Tindell, Jr. HARLEYVILLE, SC - Thomas J. Tindell, Jr. age:82, husband of Alice J. Tindell of Harleyville, SC passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019. Thomas was born on August 8, 1937. He was born in West Lake Wales,Florida. He was the son of Thomas J. And Dorothy Mae Tindell. He is survived by his wife Alice Juanita Tindell, of Harleyville, SC; a son Walter B. Tindell, Virginia Beach, VA.; a daughter Angela G. Kelly, Fuquia Varina, NC; two stepdaughters; Dion (Fred) Ingram, Awendaw, SC; Schellie (Judd) Willard, Weaverville NC; and two grandchildren; Taylor and Carson Willard; a sister, Catherine (Woody) Ward, Carrabelle, Florida and a niece Lucy L. Ward of Tallahassee, Florida. Thomas was retired career military (USMC and US Navy). Thomas was a member of the Masonic Hammerton Lodge 332 AFM, North Charleston,SC. In his retirement, he spent many hours of his days in his swing on his back porch enjoying God's beauty. Thomas has said "if anyone is looking for him, he has gone to Beulah Land." The relative and friends of Thomas Tindell are invited to attend his funeral service on August 29th. The funeral service will begin at 11am at Harleyville First Baptist Church, Harleyville, SC, followed by Military Honors. Haskell Parker will be officiating the service. The visitation of friends and family be from 10-11 at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be donated to Harleyville First Baptist Church 211 West Main St, Harleyville SC, 29448. Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 25, 2019