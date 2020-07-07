Thomas Jackson Martin Hanahan - Thomas Jackson Martin, 92, of Hanahan, South Carolina, husband of Helen Louise Wilmoth Martin entered into eternal rest Sunday, July 5, 2020. A private graveside service will be on Thursday, July 9, 2020, in The Fraternal Cemetery in Belington, West Virginia. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Jack was born June 10, 1928, in Junior, West Virginia, son of Dewey Edward Martin and Ellice Row Martin. He was a graduate with a BS Degree in Chemistry from Davis & Elkins College. He graduated from The Medical College of Virginia and received his Post Doctorate degree from MUSC. Prior to medical school, he worked as a former Research Chemist with DuPont Corp. He served for 14 years as an Assistant Professor at West Virginia University and retired as an Assistant Professor at MUSC, School of Dentistry. In addition to his medical duties at MUSC, Dr. Martin was a practicing maxillofacial prosthodontist in Charleston for 17 years. Jack was a Life Trustee Emeritus of Davis & Elkins College and received an Honorary Doctorate from Davis & Elkins College. The Thomas J. and Helen Louise Martin Scholarship was founded at Davis & Elkins College and the Field House at Davis & Elkins College was named the Martin Field House, honoring the Martin family. He was the past President of the Rotary Club of North Charleston, past Rotary International District Governor 777, past Rotary Zone Committee Member, Paul Harris Fellow, and was a major donor to the Rotary Foundation and Benefactor. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Helen Louise Martin of Hanahan, SC; two sons, Thomas J. Martin, Jr. (Jane) of Goose Creek, SC, and Jeffrey L. Martin (Darlene) of Grafton, WV; and one granddaughter, Faith Bordonaro (Joseph) of Chesterland, Ohio. Jack was predeceased by two brothers, Dewey Leon Martin and Willard Blaine Martin. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Highland Park Baptist Church, 6211 Murray Drive, Hanahan, South Carolina 29410. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston