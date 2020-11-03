Thomas James Scott Summerville, SC. - Graveside Services with Military Honors Celebrating the life of Mr. Thomas James Scott, 86, of Summerville, SC., will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020, 11:00AM at Hillcrest Cemetery, Gahagan Road, Summerville, SC. Public viewing for Mr. Scott will be held on today (Wednesday) at the mortuary from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM. Mr. Scott is survived by his wife, Mrs. Vermellar Session Scott, his children; Timothy J. (Annette) Scott, Anthony L. (Sarah) Scott, and Carolyn L. Scott; grandchildren; Timothy T. Ross, Alesha Brown, Latara Brown, LaJuana Moreno, Anthony L. Scott, Jr., Lexus Greene, Aa'shia L. Scott, Areyanna Scott, great-grands; Ajh Janae M. Monks, (Nae Nae), Paul A. Pierce, Cairo Sommerville, Rilee R. Ross and Timothy T. Ross, Jr., sisters-in-law; Mary Johnson and Mildred Session, brothers-in-law; James L. Session and Kenneth (Joyce) Session. A host of other loving relatives and friends. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at 123 Froman Drive, Summerville, SC 29483 or Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.serenitymortuaryinc.com
. Due to COVID-19 protocols, we ask that you wear a face mask and practice social distancing while at the graveside service.
