1/
Thomas Jerry McEntire
1943 - 2020
{ "" }
Thomas Jerry McEntire Charleston - Thomas Jerry McEntire, 76, of Charleston, passed away July 16, 2020. He was born on August 23,1943 to the late, Thomas A. and Willie L. McEntire in Charleston, SC. Jerry worked at The Citadel Military College for 24 years. He retired in 2017, but his love and support for the cadets never ceased. He opened his heart and home to countless cadets over the years, encouraging and convincing many to stay in school when they were discouraged. Jerry was a proud and active member of Seacoast Church in Mt. Pleasant, to which he invited many cadets who later turned their lives over to Christ. Before his time at the Citadel, Jerry was a musician. He loved music and would often tell stories of going downtown with his mother and father as a child to sing Gospel music on the local radio station. He taught himself how to play saxophone when a member of his older brother's band quit and left it behind. Later, he taught himself how to play the drums as well. Jerry played with many bands throughout the years, most notably was a band called, The Creations. This band was very popular in the 60s and 70s in the southeast. During this time Jerry met his life-long best friend, Ken Waters, whom he thought of as a brother. Jerry is survived by his sons, Robert McEntire (Jenn) of Summerville and William Waters (Stephanie) of North Charleston, his daughters, Jerri Ann McEntire of North Charleston and Edna Nix of Summerville, his grandchildren, Maxx McEntire, Emily McEntire, Maria Nix, Mark Nix, Mackenzie Norman, Marissa Norman, and Meredith Waters, two great-grandchildren, Joelle McEntire and Adalea McEntire, his sister, Janice Dantz of Schenectady, NY. He also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his older brother, Marion "Les" McEntire . His funeral will be held on Saturday, July, 25 2020 at 2PM at Carolina Memorial Funeral Home at 7113 Rivers Avenue in North Charleston. Visitation will be from 12PM-2PM prior to the funeral. Entombment will follow in Carolina Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in his honor to: The Cadet Relief Fund, The Citadel Foundation, 171 Moultrie Street, Charleston, SC 29409, under the name of Thomas Jerry McEntire. Arrangements entrusted to Carolina Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations, 7113 Rivers Ave. North Charleston, SC 29406, 843-797-2222. Online condolence can be made to the family by visiting www.carolinamemorial.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Carolina Funeral Home
JUL
25
Funeral
02:00 PM
Carolina Funeral Home
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
July 23, 2020
Jerry was a wonderful friend and co-worker to my husband David K. Webster I know for certain he will be sorely missed.. I did not know Jerry well, but the times I did see and speak with him I found him to be
a joyful and loving person.
Roseann Webster
Friend
July 23, 2020
Jerry always had a smile on his face, and willing to help anyone. I am happy to have had the privilege of working with him at The Citadel. My condolences to the family, during this difficult time.
Lynn Clark
July 23, 2020
"But now he's gone, you'll feel so sad, you'll miss the best friend that you ever had - tain't it the truth . . ."
Sandy Conway
Acquaintance
