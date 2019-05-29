Thomas Johnson, Sr. Goose Creek - The relatives and friends of Mr. Thomas Lockwood Johnson Sr. and those of his wife, Tammy Johnson; those of his children, Tiana L. Johnson, Thomas L. Johnson Jr., Jonathan J. Johnson, Jayden T. Johnson, Jaxson T. Johnson and Joyce M. Johnson; those of his parents, Barbara & the late Leroy Johnson; those of his siblings, Kim (Ronald) Dunn, Anthony (Shannon) Johnson, Jerome Johnson and Maurice Johnson; those of his mother & father-in-law, Phyllis Johnson and the late Glenn (Kathleen) Johnson; and those of his in-laws, Jacqueline (Troy) Kenneth, Renee Johnson, Michelle Johnson, Nicole (Calvin) Lawrence, Glenda Johnson, Ramona (Bernard) Prioleau and Benjamin Murray are invited to attend his home going service on Friday, May 31, 2019, 11:00AM at Victory Missionary Baptist Church, 1291 Remount Rd., N. Charleston, SC. Interment will follow at Riverview Memorial Park. Mr. Johnson will repose this evening from 6:00PM - 8:00PM at the church for a wake service. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.lowcountrymortuary.com. Funeral arrangements by THE LOW COUNTRY MORTUARY, 1852 E. Montague Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405; (843) 554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 30, 2019