In Loving Memory Of THOMAS K. REYNOLDS, SR. Sept. 13, 1941 ~ January 13, 2017 HAPPY BIRTHDAY Miss your voice, miss your smile Everything about you, worth while But now you belong to heaven It's empty without your smile The truth brings us to tears all the love you gave us all these years Always seeing you at night when I turn off the light and the world's asleep. In my heart you always stay. we'll never forget you and you'll never fade away. I'll always remember the times we shared. Remember your laughter forever and ever. But now you belong to heaven, It's empty without your smile. Always loving you, Eleanor, Children and Grandchildren.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 13, 2019