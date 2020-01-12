|
In Loving Memory Of THOMAS K. REYNOLDS, SR. Sept. 13, 1941 ~ January 13, 2017 I thought I saw you in the crowd They walked like you, their stance was proud Their hair the same, their profile too I really thought it could be you Then I remembered you were gone My heart fell flat, as I walked on I see your face wherever I go, guess I just thought you should know Stills hear your laugh and see your smile Though you been gone for quite a while I miss you more than words can say Wish it had been you that I saw today. Loving you always, Eleanor, Children and Grandchildren.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 13, 2020