Thomas Kenneth Myers, Sr. Moncks Corner - The relatives and friends of Mr. Thomas Kenneth Myers Sr. are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service 1:00 pm, Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the Chapel of Scott's Mortuary, 1366 New Hwy 52, Moncks Corner, SC 29461. Viewing Friday evening September 27, 2019 at SCOTT'S MORTUARY CHAPEL Moncks Corner SC. From 3pm-7pm. Interment will follow at William Ravenell Memorial Garden St. Stephen, SC. Viewing will be held an hour before the service. Mr. Myers is survived by his children, Mr. Tiharan (Kemba) Myers, Mr. Thomas K Myers Jr, Mr. Tony (Felicia) Myers, Mr. Timothy Myers, Mr. Kevin Myers, and his Mother Lillie Ruth McKnight Myers, Sister and Brothers. Mrs. Sylvia Myers (Travis) William, Mr. Theo G. Myers Jr., Mr. George R. Myers Sr., Mr. Floyd R. (Alicia) Myers Sr., and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at [email protected] Arrangements entrusted to SCOTT'S MORTUARY INC, MONCKS CORNER, SC. 29461 843-761-6444. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 27, 2019